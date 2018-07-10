English Football Team to Present Rescued Thai Children With Jerseys

A player of the English national football team, Kyle Walker, took to Twitter to share his joy over the rescue of 12 young Thai footballers, who had been trapped in a flooded cave with their coach for almost two weeks.

"It's great news that all the kids are saved from a cave in Thailand. I would like to send the guys our game T-shirts. Can someone help with the address of delivery?" he said in a statement.

Earlier in July, FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited the team and their coach to the match that will take place in Moscow on Sunday.

According to the UK broadcaster ITV, FIFA said that the 12 boys and their coach "will not be in a position to travel" to the Russian capital for health reasons, as FIFA's "priority remains the health of everyone involved in the operation."

The boys and their coach went missing on June 23. They went inside a seven-kilometer-long cave and got trapped inside after heavy rains caused flooding. They were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers. The rescue operation lasted three days with the last boy and the coach being freed on Tuesday.

English Premier League club Manchester United also invited the team to their home ground.

"We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season," the team posted on their official Twitter account.

A slew of footballers and football teams, including World Cup semi-finalist England, have expressed their joy over the successful rescue operation in Thailand.

The English national football team defeated Sweden in the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a score of 2:0. England will be playing the Croatian national team in its semifinal match. The game will be held at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11.