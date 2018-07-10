Register
17:34 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders

    Trump: Helsinki Summit With Putin May Be Easier Than Talks With May

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    121

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki might be easier than a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

    The remarks come as the US president is heading for a trip, which will include a visit to the United Kingdom, NATO summit and talks with Putin.

    "So I have NATO, I have the UK which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have Putin. Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think? Who would think? But the UK certainly has a, they have a lot of things going on," Trump told reporters.

    When asked whether Putin was "a friend or foe," the US president said that he considered him "a competitor."

    "I really can't say right now. As far as I'm concerned, he's a competitor. I think that getting along with Russia, getting along with China, is a good thing," Trump said.

    READ MORE: Trump Prepared to Put Up With Backlash Over Summit With Putin — US Congressman

    Putin and Trump are expected to meet in Finland on July 16 to discuss bilateral ties and various issues on the international agenda, which will be their first full-fledged meeting since Trump's taking office.

    Inflatable 'Trump Baby'
    © Photo: Crowdfunder
    UK Rally to Launch Inflatable Orange 'Baby With Malevolent Face' for Trump Visit
    The meeting comes amid the months-long probes in the United States into allegations that Russia helped the Trump campaign in 2016. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these claims, while Trump has denounced the probes as a "witch hunt."

    Moreover, the upcoming summit is accompanied by media reports citing US and EU sources who express concerns that Donald Trump could allegedly make disproportionate concessions to Russia on Crimea, Ukraine, and Syria, and be outplayed by Putin at the summit.

    Trump UK Visit

    Donald Trump will arrive in the UK next Friday, a day after a NATO summit in Brussels. His official visit is scheduled to last three days, during which he will meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the Queen, and US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson.

    Asked whether British Prime Minister Theresa May would stay in power amid ongoing turmoil over Brexit plans, Donald Trump acknowledged the political crisis and added that it was up to the British people to decide whether May remains in power.

    "That's up to the people. I get along with her very well, I have a very good relationship," Trump said.

    The US president went on saying that he may speak with former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during his visit to Great Britain this week.

    "Boris Johnson's a friend of mine. He's been very, very nice to me. Very supportive. And maybe we'll speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson. I've always liked him," Trump told reporters.

    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    'Red Line': Nigel Farage Warns He’ll Return As UKIP Leader If Brexit Betrayal Isn't Reversed
    On Tuesday, Johnson resigned over the disagreements with UK Prime Minister Theresa May in relation to the Brexit plan, which the cabinet approved last week.

    Trump said he had not spoken to May since Johnson resigned.

    Mass anti-Trump rallies are expected to bring together about 50,000 people in central London when the US president kicks off his first official visit to the UK this week since taking office. Trump will reportedly try to avoid London to avoid embarrassment as anti-Trump campaigners also plan to launch a huge inflatable balloon of "baby Trump" into the sky above the capital.

    Related:

    Putin-Trump Can Stop 'Dangerous Drift', Triggering Nuclear Catastrophe - Letter
    Trump-Putin Meeting: 'US-Russia Thaw is Already Here' – Israeli Analyst
    Trump Determined Now Is Time For Direct Talks Between Him and Putin - Huntsman
    Tags:
    summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse