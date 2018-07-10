EU's Tusk to Trump: 'Please Respect Your Allies, You Don't Have That Many'

Tensions between Washington and Brussels continue to escalate further as US President Donald Trump's stance on trade remains unchanged.

"Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don't have that many," European Parliament President Donald Tusk said after signing statement on cooperation between the EU and the NATO.

He also slammed the US president for "criticizing Europe almost daily."

Earlier in the day, Trump in a tweet heavily criticized the EU's approach to trade ahead of the upcoming summit between the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting — NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018

