14:08 GMT +310 July 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg

    Putin-Trump Can Stop 'Dangerous Drift', Triggering Nuclear Catastrophe - Letter

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump could use their upcoming meeting in Helsinki to reaffirm their commitment to avoid nuclear escalation and discuss specific steps to lower risks in this area, three former European diplomats and a former US senator said Tuesday in an open letter ahead of the summit.

    "The reality today is that we have entered a new era, in which a fateful error—triggered by an accident, miscalculation, or blunder—could trigger a nuclear catastrophe… The Trump-Putin summit is an opportunity to stop this dangerous drift. Reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, the United States and Russia could agree to specific steps at Helsinki to reduce nuclear risks," the letter read.

    The tensions between Russia and NATO only heighten the risks of such a misstep, according to the letter.

    READ MORE: Trump Told Putin to Ignore 'Stupid' White House Officials — Reports

    The four authors suggested launching discussions about increasing the amount of time the US and Russian leaders have to decide on a course of action with regard to possible nuclear attacks from minutes to hours — or even days. By doing so, fatal mistakes can be avoided, and security in Europe and the United States can be ensured.

    "A clear directive by the two presidents to their military leaders to work to develop options to achieve this goal would be a powerful signal to the American people, to the Russian people and to the world," the letter read.

    Secondly, Putin and Trump are advised to launch talks on "reducing and managing cyber nuclear risks," to ensure that strategic nuclear facilities cannot be hacked.

    "Third, work jointly to restart bilateral crisis management dialogue, including among uniformed military leaders in charge of nuclear forces, and multilateral crisis management dialogue throughout the Euro-Atlantic region, to reduce military risks," the letter said.

    Additionally, Browne, Ischinger, Ivanov, and Nunn called on the two presidents to keep and extend existing disarmament agreements, such as Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and New START Treaty.

    READ MORE: 'I Am Totally Prepared': Trump Expects to Have a Good Meeting With Putin

    Finally, the open letter proposed to continue talks on "practical arrangements for the full and expeditious implementation of the commitments in the Singapore Summit Joint Statement."

    November 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    NATO Alarmed Over Future Trump-Putin Agreements 'Uncoordinated' With Bloc – Reports
    The letter was signed by former UK Defense Secretary Des Browne, former German Ambassador to the United States Wolfgang Ischinger, former Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov and former Democratic US Senator Sam Nunn. Last year, the four political experts urged the two presidents to consider a new Presidential Joint Declaration on the futility of any nuclear war.

    The statement in question, signed by Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June, reaffirms Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

    Putin and Trump will meet in the Finnish capital on Monday.

    nuclear, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
