China Raises Voice for Palestine, Urging to Hold New Int'l Conference - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China stands for holding a new international conference on the Palestinian issue, the country's foreign minister, Wang Yi, said on Tuesday.

"China will continue to firmly stand for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, to advocate a larger involvement of Palestine in the international community and to support holding a new international conference on the Palestinian issue," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said at the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF).

He stressed that the international community could not allow the Palestinian issue to fade out and could not allow the right to establish an independent Palestinian state to become a subject of bargaining.

"We can not allow the Palestinian people to lose hope," the minister concluded, adding that China would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestine

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the ministerial meeting that China would allocate $15 million to help Palestine.

The statement refers to the relations between Israel and Palestine, which have been strained for years, with the latter seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

In recent months the situation escalated amid the US decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which triggered months-long protests by the Palestinian side and violence of the Israel-Gaza border.