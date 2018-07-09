US Sanctions Iranian Mahan Air’s Sales Agent in Malaysia

The United States has sanctioned Malaysia-based Mahan Travel and Tourism company for its links to Iran's airline Mahan Air, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on its website on Monday.
Mahan Travel and Tourism, based in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, is subject to secondary sanctions under Iranian financial sanctions, according to OFAC.
Previously, Washington already sanctioned Iran's airline Mahan Air, saying it transported "operatives" of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, as well as weapons and equipment, to Syria.
In addition, the sanctions were imposed on two Iranian citizens linked to Dena Airways, Turkish businesswoman Gulnihal Yegane and three aviation-related companies allegedly providing assistance to Mahan Air.
According to the US Treasury Department, sanctions target the Iranian airlines, which are accused of providing services to terrorists and delivering proxy forces to Syria and Lebanon.
