Donald Trump May Confront Protesters During UK Visit - Blair's Ex-Aide

Ahead of Donald Trump's official two-day visit to the United Kingdom, the media and pundits have been speculating about how the POTUS will react to demonstrations that will take place in London.

After reports surfaced that thousands of people would be protesting Donald Trump's visit to the UK, Lance Price, Tony Blair's former media adviser, told The Independent that the "unpredictable" US president may want to face the protesters himself.

"I can't see him wanting to skulk away, to hide away and be seen to be avoiding the challenge the protesters are putting up to him. He doesn't respond in a conventional fashion to anything, so why would he this time?"

Mr. Price suggested that Donald Trump would mostly fly around in a helicopter or be driven in a presidential car nicknamed "The Beast."

Lance Price believes that the president will definitely be aware of the anti-Trump rallies, calling him a "television addict."

READ MORE: 'Do Your Job, Khan!' Ex-NYC Mayor Slams 'Trump Blimp' as It Goes on World Tour

He said that Trump is likely to be on his best behavior when he joins Queen Elizabeth at Windsor. Mr. Price says that top UK officials, including the queen and Prime Minister May, would be advised to be "ultra cautious" and tolerate the visit with a "minimum of diplomatic disasters."

Mass anti-Trump rallies are expected to bring together about 50,000 people in central London when the US president kicks off his first official visit to the UK this week since taking office. The US president will reportedly try to avoid London to avoid embarrassment as anti-Trump campaigners also plan to launch a huge inflatable balloon of "baby Trump" into the sky above the capital.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to let protesters fly the "Trump blimp" above the city has faced backlash from Trump supporters, including Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, and Nigel Farage, a former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).