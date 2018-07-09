UK Urges Germany to Invest in Infrastructure to Appease Trump on NATO Spending

US Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson would like Germany to buy more military transport, including helicopters, ferries and trucks, as part of a more creative approach to the defense budget, The Times reported.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the weekend reiterated that Berlin would increase its defense spending to meet the NATO-recommended target of 2 percent of the GDP.
In late June, Trump repeated his complaints regarding EU members of NATO paying less than their fair share ahead of NATO summit, which will take place in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.
Germany was in the middle of the list with 1.22 percent of GDP spent on defense.
