19:26 GMT +308 July 2018
    President Donald Trump, accompanied by CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, left, waits to speak at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

    Pompeo Urges North Korea to Follow Vietnam's Path in Relations With US

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed on Sunday US-Vietnam shared stance on a number of international problems, in particular, the North Korean issue.

    "Vietnam’s leaders share our vision for a denuclearized #DPRK and a rules-based order in the #SouthChinaSea. Looking forward to new heights in the U.S.-#Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

    Pompeo is currently visiting Vietnam, after having a trip to Pyongyang and meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. This is Pompeo's first visit to Vietnam as state secretary.

    READ MORE: North Korea Confirms Commitment to Denuclearization — Pompeo

    The US Secretary of State urged North Korea to follow the path of Vietnam in the international relations.

    "In light of the once-unimaginable prosperity and partnership we have with Vietnam today, I have a message for Chairman Kim Jong Un: President Trump believes your country can replicate this path," he said, repeating President Donald Trump's pledge to help improve North Korea's economy and provide it with security assurances in return for Kim giving up nuclear weapons.

    Addressing North Korea's leader, Pompeo noted that he could use the example and "seize the moment".

    "It's yours if you'll you seize the moment. This miracle can be yours. It can be your miracle in North Korea as well," Pompeo said.

    The US top official went on trying to downplay the criticism prompted by Washington's tough demands forcing Pyongyang to abandon nuclear weapons, called by the latter unreasonable.

    "If those requests were gangster-like, the world is a gangster," Pompeo said. "People are going to make certain comments after meetings. If I paid attention to the press, I'd go nuts and I refuse to do that."After meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo, Pompeo said.

    READ MORE: N Korea Slams Talks With Pompeo as US Makes Unilateral Demands — Reports

    In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip.
    © AP Photo / White House
    US, North Korea Create Working Group for 'Nitty Gritty' Aspects of Denuclearization
    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved within the last several months, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holding two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore. South Korea, Japan and the United States are actively coordinating their efforts on the Korean settlement. On June 14, the top diplomats of the three nations held negotiations on tackling the North Korean nuclear issue.

