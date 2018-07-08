Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.

    Europe 'Scared to Death' Due to 'Unpredictable' Trump – Ex-Pentagon Chief

    US President Donald Trump has on numerous occasions demanded that his NATO allies boost defense spending and pay their “fair share,” pointing out that the military bloc was “obsolete” and “too costly” for Washington.

    Speaking with the McClatchy newspaper company, former US Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said that European officials worried that Trump preferred the “America First” approach to the transatlantic alliance.

    "They are scared to death. They are worried about a very unpredictable president of the United States. They are increasingly worried he is going to do things not based on what's in the best interest … but based solely on his vision of 'America First,'" Panetta said.

    According to the outlet, European authorities are concerned that Donald Trump would follow through with his election campaign promise to withdraw US troops from the continent if European nations fail to contribute more to defense.

    Panetta’s comments came amid President Trump’s persistent complaint that the United States’ financial burden for European security was too heavy. Even though the issue of “underspending” is not expected to be on the agenda of the upcoming NATO summit, some extent of uncertainty remains, as it comes just days before Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

    READ MORE: NATO Reportedly Alarmed Over Future 'Uncoordinated' Trump-Putin Agreements

    Last month, he sent letters to a number of allies complaining that they didn’t meet defense spending thresholds, which set a target of 2 percent of a member state’s GDP for national defense.

    Protestors march next to giant puppets of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, during a demonstration in Brussels, Saturday, July 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    'Trump Not Welcome': Anti-NATO Protests Erupt in Brussels (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Trump has repeatedly pointed out that only five of the 29 member- tates were allocating 2 percent of their GDP to defense, which was “insufficient to close gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces.”

    When asked what types of actions the president was planning if NATO member states didn’t comply with his demand for more funding, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley declined to elaborate.

    “I’m not going to get ahead of any announcement or any action he could potentially take, but as you guys know, he’s shown some frustration there on the financial burden that the United States unfairly is forced to bear, and he wants changes,” he told reporters earlier this week.

    According to the Pew Research Center, over 60,000 US troops are currently stationed in Europe – 35,000 in Germany, 12,000 in Italy, 8,500 in Britain, and 3,300 in Spain, while thousands more rotate into other European nations temporarily.

