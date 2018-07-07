Iran Summons Dutch Envoy to Tehran, Protesting Against Deportation of Diplomats

A day before, Dutch Intelligence service AIVD confirmed the country had expelled two Iranian embassy staff, but declined to provide further comment on the issue.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi stated that the expulsions were "unfriendly and unconstructive," adding that Iran has the right to take reciprocal measures. The agency also reported that the Dutch ambassador to Iran had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in order to address the situation.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian official, that Tehran considered the arrest to be a part of its enemies' "attempts to harm efforts to salvage the nuclear deal."

On Friday, a meeting of the participants in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as Iranian nuclear deal, was held in Vienna. The participants in the JCPOA reiterated their commitment to continue the full implementation of the agreement after the US announced its unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May.