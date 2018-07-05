Register
19:40 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

    Trump Determined Now Is Time For Direct Talks Between Him and Putin - Huntsman

    © AP Photo / Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    607

    Last week, both - Kremlin and the White House, confirmed the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on July 16.

    According to US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., Trump hopes that the upcoming meeting in Helsinki with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will reduce tensions between Moscow and Washington.

    "The president [Trump] hopes the meeting will help reduce tensions and meet the constructive engagement that approves peace and security of our world," Huntsman said.

    The United States aims to have a good relationship with Russia, but it is up to Moscow to choose its line of behavior, Huntsman added.

    READ MORE: Helsinki Hotel Industry Expects Boost in Revenues Amid Putin-Trump Meeting

    Huntsman also said that a range of security issues would be discussed by the two leaders during their one-on-one meeting, followed by extended bilateral talks and lunch.

    "President Trump will then participate in one-on-one bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, and then an expanded bilateral meeting will follow that, and then a working lunch with President Putin," Huntsman said in a phone call.

    The top official noted that the US didn't rule out that there would be a concrete agreement after the meeting.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    'Russian Bear' and 'Infant Child': How Western MSM See Trump-Putin Summit
    According to the ambassador, Trump has personally determined it was the time for direct communication between him and Putin, adding, however, that "the ball is on Russia's side." Huntsman also said that a range of security issues would be discussed by the leaders.

    On June 28, the Kremlin and White House simultaneously announced that Putin and Trump were scheduled to hold talks in Helsinki, Finland on July 16 in order to discuss a range of international issues.

    Related:

    'Russian Bear' and 'Infant Child': How Western MSM See Trump-Putin Summit
    Trump-Putin Meeting: 'US-Russia Thaw is Already Here' – Israeli Analyst
    Russian FM Suggests Possible Agenda of Upcoming Putin-Trump Summit
    Warsaw Concerned by Prospect of Russian-US Détente Caused by Putin-Trump Meeting
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia, Helsinki
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse