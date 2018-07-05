Trump Determined Now Is Time For Direct Talks Between Him and Putin - Huntsman

Last week, both - Kremlin and the White House, confirmed the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the Finnish capital of Helsinki on July 16.

According to US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., Trump hopes that the upcoming meeting in Helsinki with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will reduce tensions between Moscow and Washington.

"The president [Trump] hopes the meeting will help reduce tensions and meet the constructive engagement that approves peace and security of our world," Huntsman said.

The United States aims to have a good relationship with Russia, but it is up to Moscow to choose its line of behavior, Huntsman added.

Huntsman also said that a range of security issues would be discussed by the two leaders during their one-on-one meeting, followed by extended bilateral talks and lunch.

"President Trump will then participate in one-on-one bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, and then an expanded bilateral meeting will follow that, and then a working lunch with President Putin," Huntsman said in a phone call.

The top official noted that the US didn't rule out that there would be a concrete agreement after the meeting.

According to the ambassador, Trump has personally determined it was the time for direct communication between him and Putin, adding, however, that "the ball is on Russia's side." Huntsman also said that a range of security issues would be discussed by the leaders.

On June 28, the Kremlin and White House simultaneously announced that Putin and Trump were scheduled to hold talks in Helsinki, Finland on July 16 in order to discuss a range of international issues.