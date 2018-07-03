Trump: 'If Not For Me, We Would Be at War With North Korea!'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that many good conversations with North Korea were underway and they were going well.

"Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes amid rumors, reported by unnamed US officials to AXIOS earlier this month, of the second round of talks between the US and the North Korean leaders that may be held in New York this September.

At the same time, the day before, the White House announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be leaving for North Korea on July 5, marking his third visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pompeo previously visited North Korea in early April and then again for a second time in early May when he was r eturning to the US with three Americans who'd been held hostage in the country

The first-ever summit between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader was held on June 12, with Trump claiming that the two "have developed a very special bond."