15:23 GMT +303 July 2018
    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore

    Trump: 'If Not For Me, We Would Be at War With North Korea!'

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that many good conversations with North Korea were underway and they were going well.

    "Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea!" Trump tweeted.

    Trump's tweet comes amid rumors, reported by unnamed US officials to AXIOS earlier this month, of the second round of talks between the US and the North Korean leaders that may be held in New York this September.

    READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Preparing for First-Ever Formal Tete-a-Tete Meeting With Putin

    At the same time, the day before, the White House announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be leaving for North Korea on July 5, marking his third visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Pompeo Contradicts Trump, Says North Korea Yet to Return Remains of US Soldiers
    Pompeo previously visited North Korea in early April and then again for a second time in early May when he was returning to the US with three Americans who'd been held hostage in the country.

    The first-ever summit between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader was held on June 12, with Trump claiming that the two "have developed a very special bond."

