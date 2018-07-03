China Urges US to 'Abandon Mindset of Cold War' Amid Trade Row

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing calls on the United States to stop putting pressure on Chinese companies and put more effort into building mutual trust, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We urge the United States to stop making unfounded guesses and exerting unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, provide fair investment conditions for Chinese companies, commit more to strengthening mutual trust and cooperation," Lu Kang, the ministry's spokesman, said at the briefing, commenting on the NTIA recommendations.

The spokesman also called on the US side to abandon the mindset of the "cold war and the outdated concept of risky action."

Earlier this week, the US telecommunications agency (NTIA) recommended that the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reject Chinese state-owned telecommunications corporation China Mobile's request for a license to provide its services in the United States over national security concerns.

In recent months, Beijing and Washington have been engaged in tense trade disputes. The sides seemed to settle the issue of Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs by negotiating to cut China-US trade imbalance in mid-May.

However, earlier in June, the US president threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, citing Beijing's "irrational behavior." China has called Trump's latest threats "an act of extreme pressure and blackmail."