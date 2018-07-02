Iran's Rouhani to Discuss Nuclear Deal During Visits to Switzerland, Austria

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that he was going to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the Iran-EU agreements during his visit to Switzerland, Austria.

"During the trip, there is a chance to hold negotiations on the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and agreements with the EU," Rouhani said before leaving for Europe, as broadcast by the national television.

The president noted that the Middle East and the whole world are interested in keeping the nuclear deal.

Commenting on Iran's bilateral relations with Switzerland and Austria, the president pointed out that the potential for trade has not been exploited so far, so economic cooperation with the two countries will be one of the topics of the trip.

Rouhani added that there are other issues which Tehran will continue to negotiate with the European countries, including the situation in Syria and Yemen.

Rouhani's visit to Europe kicked off on Monday. The president is expected to meet with his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset and then go to Vienna at the official invitation of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

In May, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, restoring wide-ranging sanctions on Iran. Besides the Iranian companies and individuals, the restrictions also target financial institutions of third countries that do business with Tehran.