Australia Halts Aid to Palestine Amid Fears Funds Transferred to Terrorists

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop addressed the Palestinian Authority in May, requesting assurance that the country's $7.4 million donation wouldn't be used for activities "Australia would never support."

Australia has decided to end its direct funding of the Palestinian Authority due to fears that the self-governing body could pay Palestinians engaged in politically motivated violence.

The decision to cut funding is connected with the country's concern about possible misuse of these donations by the Palestinian Authority.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop stated that in May she sought assurances that the authority would not spend money on activities that "Australia would never support," referring to the violent protests on the border with Israel.

Australia's $7.4 million financing to the World Bank's trust fund will be relocated to the United Nations' Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinian Territories, which provides humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Palestinians in need of food and water supplies as well as health care.