EU Warns US Against Car Tariffs as Response to Affect $294 Bln of US Exports

Trade row between the transatlantic partners have been gaining steam, as Brussels does not seem to leave US trade restrictions unanswered.

The European Union has warned the US against imposing tariffs on automotive industry imports, threatening Washington with a major hit which is likely to affect up to $294 billion of US exports.

READ MORE: US Trade Rep Accuses EU of Fabricating Legal Theory to Justify Tariffs

Brussels has submitted to the US Department of Commerce a 10-page document, in which the bloc expresses its stance on import duties on cars, calling them "unjustifiable" and "senseless" from the economic point of view. According to the submission, some 120,000 jobs were created on the US soil by the European companies which make almost 2.9 million cars.

© AFP 2018 / DOMINIQUE FAGET Need to Revive Regional Trade Agreements to Counter US Trade Policy: Economist

The bloc also noted that in case Washington resorts to imposing tariffs, the domestic automotive production will be negatively affected since the US manufacturers will have to deal with the dramatic increase of costs.

In addition, the EU called the link between the auto industry and national security "weak."

The issue of automotive industry tariffs came to the surface after US President Donald Trump had odered the Commerce Department in May to conduct an investigation over the bloc's trade surplus with the US and higher import tariffs on cars. Last week, the president announced that the research was going to a close and thus Washington was mulling to introduce 20 percent duties on all vehicles assembled in the EU.

READ MORE: Europe, Australia Will Be Collateral Damage in US-China Trade War – Economist

Previously, the US already imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, drawing a barrage of criticism from the transatlantic partners and warnings of a looming full-scale trade war.