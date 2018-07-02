Register
12:03 GMT +302 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Volkswagen export cars are seen in the port of Emden, beside the VW plant, Germany March 9, 2018

    EU Warns US Against Car Tariffs as Response to Affect $294 Bln of US Exports

    © REUTERS / Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
    World
    Get short URL
    2182

    Trade row between the transatlantic partners have been gaining steam, as Brussels does not seem to leave US trade restrictions unanswered.

    The European Union has warned the US against imposing tariffs on automotive industry imports, threatening Washington with a major hit which is likely to affect up to $294 billion of US exports.

    READ MORE: US Trade Rep Accuses EU of Fabricating Legal Theory to Justify Tariffs

    Brussels has submitted to the US Department of Commerce a 10-page document, in which the bloc expresses its stance on import duties on cars, calling them "unjustifiable" and "senseless" from the economic point of view. According to the submission, some 120,000 jobs were created on the US soil by the European companies which make almost 2.9 million cars.

    This file photo taken on November 3, 2016 shows Indian women walking as smog envelops the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi
    © AFP 2018 / DOMINIQUE FAGET
    Need to Revive Regional Trade Agreements to Counter US Trade Policy: Economist
    The bloc also noted that in case Washington resorts to imposing tariffs, the domestic automotive production will be negatively affected since the US manufacturers will have to deal with the dramatic increase of costs.

    In addition, the EU called the link between the auto industry and national security "weak."

    The issue of automotive industry tariffs came to the surface after US President Donald Trump had odered the Commerce Department in May to conduct an investigation over the bloc's trade surplus with the US and higher import tariffs on cars. Last week, the president announced that the research was going to a close and thus Washington was mulling to introduce 20 percent duties on all vehicles assembled in the EU.

    READ MORE: Europe, Australia Will Be Collateral Damage in US-China Trade War – Economist

    Previously, the US already imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU, drawing a barrage of criticism from the transatlantic partners and warnings of a looming full-scale trade war.

    Related:

    Europe, Australia Will Be Collateral Damage in US-China Trade War – Economist
    Japan Economy Braces For Crypto Revolution Amid Trade, Domestic Woes
    Soros Buys Xiaomi Shares Amid Trade War Between US and China - Reports
    Tags:
    tariffs, cars, row, trade, EU, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse