21:42 GMT +301 July 2018
    An image grab taken on April 16, 2014 from a video released on March 29, 2014 by Al-Malahem Media, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), allegedly shows AQAP jihadists listening to their chief Nasser al-Wuhayshi at an undisclosed location in Yemen

    'Great Evil': Renowned UK Moviemaker Explains Use of Jihadist Footage in Film

    © AFP 2018 / AL-MALAHEM MEDIA
    Next week will see the release of Jonathan Hacker's "Path of Blood," described by the acclaimed British filmmaker as a "study of evil," which he suggested may prompt viewers to feel uncomfortable when watching the movie.

    Jonathan Hacker, a noted film director, has upheld the use of video footage taken by terrorists in his soon-to-be-released documentary "Path of Blood," according to The Guardian.

    "People say 'don't give terrorists air time,' but what they should say is 'understand these people.' Only by understanding the nature of their faith, the nature of their psychology will you be able to combat them," Hacker emphasized.

    He explained that when making the film, he gained access to 500 hours of Al-Qaeda videos, which were captured by Saudi military forces at a jihadist training camp.

    "It was a mammoth, mammoth task. The translating alone took five months because there was so much jargon, slang and thick accents," Hacker noted.

    He said that viewers would see "incredibly" young, naive and stupid terrorists, with "all of them still capable of great evil."

    The documentary, which has no narrator or interviewees, is only based on footage taken by jihadists, showing their preparations for suicide attacks at residential compounds, security bases and oil refineries in the Saudi capital of Riyadh between 2003 and 2009. 

    * Al-Qaeda: a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    jihadists, terrorists, documentary, video, footage, al-Qaeda, Jonathan Hacker, Britain
