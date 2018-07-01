'Great Evil': Renowned UK Moviemaker Explains Use of Jihadist Footage in Film

Next week will see the release of Jonathan Hacker's "Path of Blood," described by the acclaimed British filmmaker as a "study of evil," which he suggested may prompt viewers to feel uncomfortable when watching the movie.

Jonathan Hacker, a noted film director, has upheld the use of video footage taken by terrorists in his soon-to-be-released documentary "Path of Blood," according to The Guardian.

"People say 'don't give terrorists air time,' but what they should say is 'understand these people.' Only by understanding the nature of their faith, the nature of their psychology will you be able to combat them," Hacker emphasized.

He explained that when making the film, he gained access to 500 hours of Al-Qaeda videos, which were captured by Saudi military forces at a jihadist training camp.

"It was a mammoth, mammoth task. The translating alone took five months because there was so much jargon, slang and thick accents," Hacker noted.

He said that viewers would see "incredibly" young, naive and stupid terrorists, with "all of them still capable of great evil."

The documentary, which has no narrator or interviewees, is only based on footage taken by jihadists, showing their preparations for suicide attacks at residential compounds, security bases and oil refineries in the Saudi capital of Riyadh between 2003 and 2009.

* Al-Qaeda: a terrorist group banned in Russia.