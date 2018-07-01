Register
18:16 GMT +301 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    President Donald Trump, right, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after the family photo during the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada

    Trump Slams EU as 'Possibly as Bad as China' on Trade Amid Tariffs Row

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    244

    US President Donald Trump has again attacked Europe with a barrage of criticism amid the trade row which erupted after Washington introduced the metal tariffs on imports from the EU.

    "The European Union is possibly as bad as China, only smaller," Trump said in an interview to Fox News.

    The president's statement comes amid a major row not only between the transatlantic partners but also between the US and China over trade issues.

    A threat of the looming trade war emerged when the United States in March imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. Though the tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, as well as several other states, were initially suspended, on May 31, Washington had removed the exemption.

    READ MORE: China Has Leverage Amid Trade Row as US 'No Longer World's No 1' — Economists

    The US heavily criticized Washington's move and in response, unanimously approved a set of retaliatory tariffs against the US trade duties, including those on whiskey and motorcycles.

    FILE - In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo, United States Trade Representative-nominee Robert Lighthizer, foreground, looks at documents during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US Trade Rep Accuses EU of Fabricating Legal Theory to Justify Retaliatory Tariffs
    As for China, commenting on the US decision, Beijing called on Washington to avoid excessive use of protectionist trade measures, with China Iron and Steel Association calling the US import tariff policy "foolish protectionist measures."

    In May, the US proposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of  Chinese goods under an intellectual property probe. China vowed to implement its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including soybeans and aircraft, if the US duties are imposed.

    Related:

    How Trump's Trade War is Accelerating EU-China Rapprochement
    'Trade Must Be Fair': Trump Calls on All Countries to Remove Existing Tariffs
    Tariffs? Meh: China Has Other Ways to Answer Trump's Trade War
    Trump Base Ready to Risk Recession for US to Win Global Leverage – Trade Lawyer
    Tags:
    EU, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Seeing Russia Through the Lenses of Foreign Photographers
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse