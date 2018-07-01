Trump Slams EU as 'Possibly as Bad as China' on Trade Amid Tariffs Row

US President Donald Trump has again attacked Europe with a barrage of criticism amid the trade row which erupted after Washington introduced the metal tariffs on imports from the EU.

"The European Union is possibly as bad as China, only smaller," Trump said in an interview to Fox News.

The president's statement comes amid a major row not only between the transatlantic partners but also between the US and China over trade issues.

A threat of the looming trade war emerged when the United States in March imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports. Though the tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union, as well as several other states, were initially suspended, on May 31, Washington had removed the exemption.

The US heavily criticized Washington's move and in response, unanimously approved a set of retaliatory tariffs against the US trade duties, including those on whiskey and motorcycles.

As for China, commenting on the US decision, Beijing called on Washington to avoid excessive use of protectionist trade measures, with China Iron and Steel Association calling the US import tariff policy "foolish protectionist measures."

In May, the US proposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods under an intellectual property probe. China vowed to implement its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including soybeans and aircraft, if the US duties are imposed.