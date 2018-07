A man in Florida recorded the frightening encounter while free diving offshore. Two blunt-nosed predators, well-known for their aggression and ferocity, were filmed at a scarily close distance.

Diver Bartolomeo Bove captured the moment wild tiger sharks swam up on him off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. He said the fish were "not shy at all.

The two carnivores were filmed biting and grabbing the yummy treat the diver was offering.

The fearsome beasts are some of the largest predatory sharks, which are able to grow up to five meters.