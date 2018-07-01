US Evacuates 8 More Diplomats From China Over Sonic Attack Claims - Reports

The relevant information was provided to The New York Times newspaper on Saturday by an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. According to the official, an employee from the consulate in Shanghai and two others from the embassy in Beijing were also sent to the United States for medical tests.
In late May, the US Embassy in China said it was looking into complaints by a diplomat who claimed he felt abnormal sensations of sound and pressure. Commenting on the issue, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the incident involved similar medical symptoms to the one that had occurred in Cuba.
READ MORE: State Department Reports on Another US Diplomat in Cuba Suffering Sonic Attack
In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department had established a task force to respond to the mysterious acoustic incidents overseas.
READ MORE: US Creates Task Force to Address Mysterious Diplomatic Illnesses Abroad — Pompeo
All comments
Show new comments (0)