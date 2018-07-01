Trump's Lawyer: Iran 'Regime' Will Collapse Soon, US to Impose More Sanctions

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has claimed that economic "isolation" would ultimately lead to the demise of the Iranian government.

Speaking at a rally held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Paris, the US President's personal lawyer and ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani alleged that "we are now realistically being able to see an end to the regime in Iran."

"The mullahs must go, the ayatollah must go, and they must be replaced by a democratic government which Madam Rajavi represents. Freedom is right around the corner… Next year I want to have this convention in Tehran!" Giuliani noted.

He warned of tighter sanctions against Iran, which Giuliani said would facilitate the ouster of the Iranian government.

READ MORE: US Sanctions Will Not Affect Oil Exports From Iran – Iranian Oil Minister

"When the greatest economic power stops doing business with you, then you collapse… and the sanctions will become greater, greater and greater," he said.

Additionally, Giuliani called for "a campaign to shame the European governments who are unwilling to support freedom and democracy."

"We need to insist that they join the [anti-Iranian] sanctions once again," he said, urging a boycott of companies "that continually do business with this [Iranian] regime."

READ MORE: EU Urges US to Exclude Its Companies From Anti-Iran Sanctions — EU Rep.

Earlier this week, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that the country's President Hassan Rouhani met senior government officials to discuss ways to prepare for possible sanctions so as to "prevent their negative impact."

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon US Not Granting Waivers for Iran Sanctions - State Department Official

US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, and the decision to re-impose sanctions against Tehran that had been in place before the JCPOA was clinched in 2015.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for his part, pledged that the new anti-Iranian sanctions would be the "toughest" ever seen.

The State Department recently warned US allies not to purchase Iranian oil as of November, saying that doing so would lead to sanctions against entities working with the Islamic Republic.