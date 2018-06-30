Register
21:46 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Volgograd Arena

    UK Businessman: My Friends Raving About How Friendly Russia is Amid World Cup

    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chabalov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Graham Kentsley is an entrepreneur and philanthropist and who has long-standing ties with Russia. He is a qualified yachtmaster, whose journeys have generated immense interest. In an interview with Sputnik, Graham shared his impression of the World Cup in Russia and his sailing trips across the country.

    English businessman, filmmaker and creator of the project “Englishman in Volgograd” Graham Kentsley is perfectly familiar with Russia, as he first came to the country back in Soviet times.

    Since then he has regularly visited Russia and comes to the city of Volgograd at least for three months every year.

    Polina Shchennikova
    © Sputnik / Glebov Yury
    Nearly American Volunteer: World Cup-2018 Is a Golden Chance to Return to Russia
    He has been to many cities in Russia. In addition to the usual set of capitals, Kentsley said in a previous interview that he regularly visits Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Rostov-on-Don.

    According to him, the FIFA World Cup has been good for Russia and its many cities. 

    “Football has been absolutely brilliant. If you just turn back the clock even six weeks when we had lots of difficulties in England over the political situation between UK and Russia, people were frightened to get on the plane to come to FIFA World Cup and now they have come and I have got some friends here who were absolutely raving about how Russia is open, Russia is friendly,” Kentsley said.

    He went on to say that every commentator in the world is currently praising the organization of the tournament.

    “People were becoming paranoid about Russia and Russians and I think this has done a fantastic job to alleviate their fears on that score,” the businessman added.

    Fans of the World Cup 2018 play football on Red Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov
    'A Great Dream': Foreign Football Fans Raving About Moscow on Instagram (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
    Talking about Volgograd, he said that everything has been going smoothly. The city looks beautiful; trains are on time, getting in and out of the stadiums has been made very simple and convenient for fans.

    He further spoke about how the city of Volgograd has changed in front of his eyes over the decades. 

    “It was a completely different world but it has gone through phases of change. Economically Volgograd is not very bright at the moment a lot of factories, some of the plastic factories here Red October is operating here on only 10 percent, tractors are virtually closed as well,” the businessman said.

    However, he went on to say that all this hype around Volgograd will be good for its economy. Over the last four months, new infrastructure has popped up. A new airport, new roads; and generally, the whole city looks clean and green.

    The views and opinions of Graham Kentsley are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-Russia Head Coach Says Team Has Chance to Win Round of 16 Match Against Spain
    EU Has No Aggressive Policy Toward Russia - Macron
    Russia Advancing to Knockout Stage "Not Surprising" - Organizers
    Russia's Team 'Not Afraid' of World Cup Round of 16 Rivals Spain - Midfielder
    WATCH South Korean World Cup Team Bombarded With Eggs and Union Jack Cushions
    Tags:
    tourism, football, FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia, Volgograd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse