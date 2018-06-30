Register
    Turkish technicians walk at the Silivri natural gas storage facility in Silivri, near Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009

    First Gas Deliveries to Turkey Launched Via TANAP Pipeline

    © AP Photo / Murad Sezer
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azerbaijan has started first gas deliveries to Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Southern Gas Corridor CJSC General Director Afgan Isayev said in a statement.

    "The SGC project has been financially supported by the leading international financial institutions, and Phase-0 under TANAP project, which relates to the works required for the first commercial gas deliveries to Turkey, has already been completed. First commercial gas deliveries to Turkey has commenced today, on 30 June 2018. The works planned for the delivery of natural gas to Europe through Turkey in the near future are being carried out according to the schedule," Isayev was quoted as saying in the statement.

    According to the statement, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA, part of World Bank group) has approved the loan for the Azerbaijan Republic totaling $750 million to finance the TANAP project.

    READ MORE: EU Hopes Albania, Greece, Italy to Keep Upholding Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline

    NATO flag in the wind at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET
    Italy Intends to Endorse New Chapter in NATO-Russia Ties – Under-Sec of State
    TANAP is one of the sections of the Southern Gas Corridor, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

    It will transport gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas field to Turkey and Europe.

    The target capacity of the TANAP pipeline is 31 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline is 1,150 miles long.

