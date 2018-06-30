First Gas Deliveries to Turkey Launched Via TANAP Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azerbaijan has started first gas deliveries to Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Southern Gas Corridor CJSC General Director Afgan Isayev said in a statement.

"The SGC project has been financially supported by the leading international financial institutions, and Phase-0 under TANAP project, which relates to the works required for the first commercial gas deliveries to Turkey, has already been completed. First commercial gas deliveries to Turkey has commenced today, on 30 June 2018. The works planned for the delivery of natural gas to Europe through Turkey in the near future are being carried out according to the schedule," Isayev was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the statement, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA, part of World Bank group) has approved the loan for the Azerbaijan Republic totaling $750 million to finance the TANAP project.

READ MORE: EU Hopes Albania, Greece, Italy to Keep Upholding Trans Adriatic Gas Pipeline

© AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET Italy Intends to Endorse New Chapter in NATO-Russia Ties – Under-Sec of State

TANAP is one of the sections of the Southern Gas Corridor, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

It will transport gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas field to Turkey and Europe.

The target capacity of the TANAP pipeline is 31 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline is 1,150 miles long.