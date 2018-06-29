EU Commission Chief Believes EU-US Relations Need Less Drama

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union and the United States have to make their relationship less dramatic, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday ahead of his upcoming trip to Washington next month.

"I will go to Washington and as I said I will present European point of view… We should de-dramatize these relations. We need these relations, the US needs these relations, I'm not sure that we will find an agreement between the US and the European Union but we try," Juncker told reporters following the EU summit in Brussels, adding that he would visit Washington by the end of July.

The comment followed the statement made by European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday, who said that the European Union should prepare for the "worst-case scenarios" in light of tensions in the transatlantic relationship due to the policies recently adopted by US President Donald Trump.

Transatlantic relations have deteriorated in the wake of US president's decision to withdraw from a number of important international agreements and impose tariffs on metal imports from the European Union.

Last year, the United States, one of the world's biggest producers of carbon dioxide, left the Paris Agreement on climate change. In May this year, Trump announced a decision to exit the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

