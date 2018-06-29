Register
19:07 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Poster bearing a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad

    Italian Officials Allegedly Met With 'Blacklisted' Top Syrian Military Adviser

    © AFP 2018 / LOUAI BESHARA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 50

    The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) has claimed that it has “received confirmation” about a meeting between Italian representatives and a high-ranking Syrian official who’s believed to be close to President Bashar al-Assad.

    The ECCHR has filed a legal complaint to the European Commission against Italy, claiming that its former Interior Minister Marco Minniti and head of intelligence Alberto Manenti had held a secret meeting with the head of Syria’s national security agency Ali Mamlouk.

    READ MORE: Israel Boycotts UNHRC Session on Review of Human Rights Situation in Country

    According to the human rights group, the talks, which are alleged to have taken place in early 2018, violated the union’s rules, namely, a travel ban that the EU introduced against Mamlouk back in 2011 because of his alleged involvement in violence against protesters in Syria.

    “The Council Decision governing these sanctions obliges all Member States to take ‘the necessary measures to prevent the entry into, or transit through, their territories of the persons responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population in Syria,” the statement read.

    The Italian government hasn’t commented on the claims so far.

    READ MORE: Arab Intel Chiefs, Israeli Mossad Head Hold Secret Kushner-Backed Talks – Report

    Other human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Redress, stated they favored the decision to submit the complaint, calling on the commission to launch a formal infringement procedure against Italy, adding that the Syrian authorities need to be “held to account because justice shall not be set aside in the interest of intelligence cooperation.”

    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    EU Extends Sanctions Against Syria for One Year
    Earlier this year unconfirmed reports suggested that Mamlouk had visited Rome to meet with Italian officials, but in its complaint, the ECCHR claimed that it had “received confirmation about the visit and the meetings by several government officials as well as journalistic sources.”

    The European Union imposed sanctions "against Syria and persons responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population" in May 2011 at the onset of protests, which later evolved into the ongoing civil war in the country.

    On May 28, 2018, the EU decided to extend sanctions against Syria until June 1, 2019.

    “Given the ongoing repression of the civilian population, the EU decided to maintain its restrictive measures against the Syrian regime and its supporters, in line with the EU strategy on Syria," the statement read.

    President Assad has on numerous occasions condemned the sanctions regime, saying that such restrictions on Syria have been even more damaging than terrorism.

    Tags:
    Syrian war, blacklist, secret, intelligence, human rights, protests, travel ban, sanctions, Marco Minniti, Ali Mamlouk, Italy, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse