ECCHR Files Complaint Against Italy Over Inviting Syrian Military Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Thursday, 14 Syrian and international human rights organizations sent a joint letter to the European Commission in support of the ECCHR claim.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) submitted a complaint to the European Commission against the Italian government over Rome's alleged violation of the EU law by inviting Syria's sanctioned senior military official for a visit.

"Today, 28 June 2018, the ECCHR submitted a complaint to the European Commission against the Government of the Italian Republic for infringing EU law by allowing Ali Mamluk (or Mamlouk), Head of Syria’s National Security Bureau since July 2012 and Former Head of the General Intelligence Directorate between 2005 until 2012, to enter its territory and meet with then-Interior Minister Marco Minniti and Head of Intelligence Alberto Manenti in early 2018," the ECCHR press service said.

The ECCHR complaint claimed that Italy's invitation to Mamluk to visit the country was a violation of the Council's restrictions and a threat to the EU efforts "to hold accountable those responsible for the atrocities committed in Syria, and to provide survivors with a measure of justice."

© REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Italy Blocks Adoption of EU Summit Documents Over Discord on Migration Issues

The watchdogs urged the European Commission to initiate a formal infringement procedure against Italy over its alleged failure to prevent Mamluk's entry to the EU member states.

Mamluk reportedly ordered or was aware of oppressive measures on unarmed demonstrators, arbitrary arrests and investigations under torture during the protests in Syria since March 2011. In the wake of these allegations, in May 2011, the Council banned Mamluk from entry into the EU member states.