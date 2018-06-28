Register
20:15 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise to learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 20, 2017

    OPCW Members Agree to Expand Its Role to Attributing Blame for Chemical Attacks

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Members of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have approved the UK-tabled draft motion expanding the organization's powers to assign responsibility for chemical weapons attacks.

    The United Kingdom called for a special OPCW session in late May, stressing the need to uphold the global ban on chemical weapons. The intergovernmental organization's main goal upon creation was to promote and verify adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

    Moscow will not recognize the Wednesday vote, considering it "a heavy blow to the convention and to the OPCW," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday.

    Lesser Credibility

    The UK- and US-backed acquisition of new powers threatens to undermine OPCW credibility and transform it into a political tool, Swiss lawmaker Emmanuel Kilchenmann told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Russia: UK Bribed OPCW Members

    "Those neutral organizations should not be used as a tool of politics. We see exactly the intentions behind this proposal of the United States and the United Kingdom. These allies all the time try to use some institutions to make them stronger in efforts to give more credibility to their allegations. They should remain neutral, objective and not to be a tool of politics," Kilchenmann said.

    The lawmaker described the UK-proposed draft as an "attack on their [OPCW's] checks and balances system" and on its credibility.

    Russia's envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said the atmosphere at Wednesday's session was tense and alluded to attempts to blackmail Russia's closest allies into supporting the resolution. Despite these efforts, China, India, and South Africa backed Russia in rejecting the motion.

    READ MORE: London Distorts Salisbury Accident, Tries to Use OPCW — Moscow

    In the run-up to the vote, Shulgin stressed that Russia's position was that the UN Security Council was the only organization that can pronounce someone guilty of chemical weapons use and impose sanctions.

    Chemical Weapons Issue Politicized

    The special session was called in the wake of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma near Damascus in April. The Syrian government strongly denied carrying out any such attack, but the United Kingdom, France, and the United States launched dozens of missiles at what they said were chemical weapons facilities used by Damascus.

    A laboratory technician controls a test vial at the OPCW (The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) headquarters in the Hague, The Netherlands, on April 20, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN THYS
    Ex-UK Envoy to Syria Says OPCW Becoming 'NATO’s Tool' As 'New War Against Syria' Looms Ahead
    The Russian delegation to the OPCW has criticized the organization's methods of investigating the incident and unsubstantiated conclusions.

    Western states are already using the "chemical weapons" allegations against the Syrian government, so their latest move is to create a more convenient solution to continue doing it, Tarek Ahmad, a representative of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), told Sputnik.

    "The chemical weapons issue is one of the weapons in the hands of the Western states against Syria. It is an easy tool to put the blame on anyone. The western allies tries to create a new more comfortable mechanism that will give more credibility to their unfounded allegations," Ahmad said.

    READ MORE: Moscow Doubts Survival of Chemical Weapons Convention After OPCW Mandate Vote

    Mais Krydee, a representative of the Syrian Democratic Front, believes that the new powers of the OPCW are part of a general strategy to put additional pressure on Russia and Syria.

    "This is a political game aimed at pressure on the Russian and the Syrian governments. It is made by those who want to interfere in Syria, they need any occasion," Krydee told Sputnik.

    The head of the Russian delegation at the OPCW special session said the organization appeared split and its members pondered the future of the OPCW after the approval of the motion.

    Related:

    Ex UK Envoy: OPCW Becomes 'NATO's Tool' As 'New War Against Syria' Looms Ahead
    Russia: UK Bribed OPCW Members
    Moscow Doubts Survival of Chemical Weapons Convention After OPCW Mandate Vote
    Leading UK Toxicologist and Gov't Adviser Ponders Extension of OPCW's Powers
    Tags:
    Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Alexander Shulgin, Tarek Ahmad, Mais El Krydee, Sergei Ryabkov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse