Register
18:30 GMT +328 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017

    From Media Reports to Complicity Charges: French Firm That Paid Off Daesh

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The French-Swiss multinational cement maker, LafargeHolcim, which has been under investigation since June 2016 for paying off Daesh in Syria, was handed preliminary charges on Thursday.

    The French judges have charged the company with financing a terrorist organization in Syria, complicity in crimes against humanity, violating an embargo and endangering the lives of others.

    READ MORE: French Firm Charged With Complicity in Crimes Against Humanity in Syria — Source

    Lafarge has admitted to having paid Syrian armed factions between 2013 and 2014 to guarantee safe passage for the plant's employees and its supplies in the war-ravaged country.

    Three company officials were previously charged for their purported roles in the process, with the French media identifying them as two former plant officials and Lafarge's security chief.

    Le Monde's Investigation

    The firm has been probed since the French newspaper Le Monde reported that between spring 2013 and September 2014 the Lafarge cement factory in north-eastern Syria indirectly funded Daesh*. The firm's board paid taxes to Daesh terrorists, who had gained control over neighboring towns and roads, to keep the plant in Jalabiya running during the war in Syria.

    The media outlet also reported it had seen letters sent by the company’s managers in Syria “revealing arrangements that Lafarge made with the jihadist group to continue production until September 19, 2014” – the day when the plant halted all activity.

    Furthermore, those letters allegedly proved that the cement maker’s Paris HQ was aware of the arrangements. Le Monde was also able to verify that a "pass stamped with a Daesh seal […] dated September 11, 2014” shows that the company had struck a deal with the group to allow the free movement and circulation of its goods. The newspaper further alleged Lafarge had bought oil from Daesh, indirectly, through middlemen and oil traders.

    Lafarge’s Reaction to Report

    Once the allegations surfaced, Lafarge released a statement, clarifying that it'd been operating the factory in Jalabiya from 2010 to 2014. When the hostilities reached the area where the plant was located, the company tried to ensure the safety of its employees. The firm's press release further elaborated that in September 2014 the facility was shut down, the personnel evacuated, and received paid leave.

    How Much Did it Pay?

    The report submitted by the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) suggests that Lafarge paid some 12.9 million euros to a number of local factions in Syria, between July 2012 and September 2014.

    France's Investigation

    The probe was opened in October 2016 after the French Ministry of Economy and Finance filed a complaint against Lafarge over suspicions that it had arrangements with a sanctioned militant group. The investigators were also interested in conditions, under which the plant was allowed to continue operating and freely moved its employees and goods on Daesh-controlled territory in Syria.

    Human Rights Advocates vs Lafarge

    Subsequently, Sherpa, a French NGO, representing a dozen former Syrian employees, also filed a complaint against the cement manufacturer, claiming Lafarge made arrangements with Daesh to obtain passes and to purchase oil and other materials needed to make cement.

    READ MORE: Former Norwegian Intel Officer Nabbed for 'Financing Terrorism' in Syria

    Several other human rights groups in France have also filed lawsuits against Lafarge, insisting that it is complicit in the war crimes committed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State if it paid off the group. In December 2017, human rights advocates claimed Lafarge paid some 13 million euros to armed groups, including Daesh, to keep running the plant in Syria.

    Internal Investigation

    Lafarge plant is pictured in Paris. Cement group LafargeHolcim admitted on Thursday March 2, 2017 that unacceptable deals with armed groups in northern Syria allowed its activities there to continue
    © REUTERS / Thibault Camus
    French-Swiss Company Admits Funding Militants in Syria
    In 2016, the company commissioned its own investigation that “revealed that the local company provided funds to third parties to work out arrangements with a number of armed groups, which included sanctioned parties.”

    In March 2017, the company admitted that it had funded militants to work out arrangements “in order to maintain operations and ensure the safe passage of employees and supplies to and from the plant.” Following the announcement, the company's CEO, Eric Olsen, who claimed that he was unaware of the payments, resigned, and has been placed under judicial investigation.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    cement, oil, Complicit, bribery, funding, terrorism funding, terrorism, LafargeHolcim Group, Lafarge, Daesh, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse