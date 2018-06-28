Register
28 June 2018
    June 27, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton, right, during a meeting in the Kremlin

    Bolton Jokes About Putin's Being 'On Time' for Kremlin Meeting

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Upon his arrival in Moscow, US National Security Adviser John Bolton met with Vladimir Putin to discuss the upcoming summit between the Russian president and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

    During a press conference following the talks with Putin, a reporter asked Bolton if the president had showed up on time, citing that “he was previously seen being late for meetings, for example, with Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis."

    "I can either agree with you and say that he [Putin] really came on time, or I can tell you what time he came to the meeting, and then I will be to blame for calling him a latecomer," Bolton said diplomatically defusing the situation. "And since I do not want to show disrespect either to the Pope or to other people, I will refrain from answering this question," he added.

    US-Präsident Donald Trump (L) und Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin (R) während G20-Gipfel (Archivbild)
    © REUTERS / Steffen Kugler
    Trump Says Will Meet Putin Around Time of His Trip to Europe - Reports
    The Russian president himself admits that sometimes he does not manage to start a meeting on time due to a busy schedule. At the same time, Putin once ironically said that he "is never late, but always comes just at the beginning of an event."

    A Putin-Trump summit has been agreed to, its date and place will be announced later on June 28.

