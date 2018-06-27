US Not Expecting Specific Results From Planned Putin-Trump Summit - Bolton

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has no expectations about specific outcomes to be reached or decisions to be made at the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

"I don't think we expect necessarily specific outcomes or decisions. I think it's important. after the length of time that's going by without a bilateral summit like this, to allow [the presidents] to cover all the issues that they choose either in the one-on-one or the expanded meeting, and we'll follow their lead after that discussion takes place," Bolton stated.

He added that he had discussed the issues of arms controls, and continuation of the bilateral START Treaty and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Lavrov, adding that the purpose of Wednesday's negotiations was not to reach any conclusions but to lay the basis for the upcoming Putin-Trump talks.

"I think that the fact of the summit itself is a deliverable. I don't exclude that they will reach concrete agreements, but there are a lot of issues to talk about," Bolton pointed out, adding that another preparatory meeting for the US-Russia summit would be held.

Preparations for Putin-Trump Summit

The adviser of the US President also said that Washington and Moscow to declare the date of the meeting simultaneously.

"President Trump asked me to come and speak to Russian authorities about the possibility of a meeting between him and President Putin. There will be an announcement on that tomorrow simultaneously in Moscow and Washington on the date and time of that meeting," Bolton said.

US National Security Adviser also stressed that Trump to meet Putin in spite of possible rebukes.

"I think that president [Trump] recognizes that there may be some criticism of this decision to have a meeting [with Putin]… He judges correctly, in my view, that this bilateral summit between himself and President Putin is something he needs to do and will do regardless of political criticism," Bolton said, adding that Trump is acting in line with US security interests.

According to him, Trump and Putin might discuss the alleged Moscow meddling in the US Presidential elections.

"We did indeed talk about Russian interference in the elections, and I expect it will be the subject of conversation between the two presidents as well," Bolton stated.

According to the US official, another topic, which was not brought up during the meeting, but may be on the agenda during the upcoming summit, is the return of Russia to G8 format. He also noted that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may hold a preparatory meeting before the Putin-Trump summit.