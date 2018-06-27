Kremlin Aide: Putin-Trump Summit Agreed, Date and Place to be Announced Next Day

"This issue has been discussed for a long time between our sides… through closed channels. I can say that an agreement has been reached to hold the summit, even an agreement on its time and place. We will announce it tomorrow with our American counterparts," Ushakov told reporters.
The summit will take place in a third country and it could last for several hours, including face-to-face talks and a joint press point, Ushakov said.
According to the official, strategic stability, the fight against terrorism and the improvement of bilateral relations are priority issues for the Russia-US summit.
"I have already said that we have major topics of discussion that include strategic stability, the fight against international terrorism, then regional issues that include all known conflict situations, and the improvement of bilateral relations in general," Ushakov told reporters.
He added that all these topics are fundamentally important for Russia and the United States.
Ushakov also said that the presidents could agree on a joint statement that would outline future steps aimed at improving bilateral relations, as well as joint actions on the international arena to ensure global stability and security.
On Talks Between Putin and Bolton
At the same time, Ushakov touched upon the talks between Vladimir Putin and US National Security Adviser John Bolton that were held earlier in the day.
According to the official, Putin and Bolton discussed the ideas that the leaders of the two countries could implement, including settlement of the Syrian crisis and humanitarian issues.
"The Russian-US relations, including in the context of the preparation for the Putin-[US President Donald] Trump summit, have been discussed," Ushakov said.
Ushakov further said that "some ideas that the presidents could implement during their meeting were touched upon, in particular, this concerns the Syrian issue."
The aide noted that sanctions issue was not on the agenda of Putin-Bolton talks.
