27 June 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, left, are seen here during a break in a working session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting

    Kremlin Aide: Putin-Trump Summit Agreed, Date and Place to be Announced Next Day

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has been agreed, its date and place will be announced on June 28, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

    "This issue has been discussed for a long time between our sides… through closed channels. I can say that an agreement has been reached to hold the summit, even an agreement on its time and place. We will announce it tomorrow with our American counterparts," Ushakov told reporters.

    The summit will take place in a third country and it could last for several hours, including face-to-face talks and a joint press point, Ushakov said.

    According to the official, strategic stability, the fight against terrorism and the improvement of bilateral relations are priority issues for the Russia-US summit.

    "I have already said that we have major topics of discussion that include strategic stability, the fight against international terrorism, then regional issues that include all known conflict situations, and the improvement of bilateral relations in general," Ushakov told reporters.

    He added that all these topics are fundamentally important for Russia and the United States.

    Minister of Energy Alexander Novak
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    "Regarding the topics that can be discussed, I can only assume that the focus can be made on the situation in bilateral relations, the Syrian settlement and the international stability, including the disarmament dossier," Ushakov added.

    Ushakov also said that the presidents could agree on a joint statement that would outline future steps aimed at improving bilateral relations, as well as joint actions on the international arena to ensure global stability and security.

    On Talks Between Putin and Bolton

    At the same time, Ushakov touched upon the talks between Vladimir Putin and US National Security Adviser John Bolton that were held earlier in the day.

    According to the official, Putin and Bolton discussed the ideas that the leaders of the two countries could implement, including settlement of the Syrian crisis and humanitarian issues.

    "The Russian-US relations, including in the context of the preparation for the Putin-[US President Donald] Trump summit, have been discussed," Ushakov said.

    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin und sein US-Amtskollege Donald Trump (Archiv)
    © Sputnik / Michail Klimentjew
    "These are strategic stability in the world, control over nuclear weapons… Regional problems with an emphasis on Syria, the intra-Ukrainian crisis, North Korea, and the situation with the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," the aide added.

    Ushakov further said that "some ideas that the presidents could implement during their meeting were touched upon, in particular, this concerns the Syrian issue."

    The aide noted that sanctions issue was not on the agenda of Putin-Bolton talks.

