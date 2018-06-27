NATO's New Joint Air Power Strategy Threatens Moscow – Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new NATO Joint Air Power (JAP) strategy poses a threat to Russia, as it provides the formation and deployment of operable space forces, Aleksey Kondratyev, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house’s Committee on Defense and Security, said Wednesday.

"We understand this strategy as an instruction to form and deploy a military space component of NATO. Undoubtedly, this poses a threat [to Russia]," the lawmaker stated, adding that Moscow would take alliance’s decision into account when taking measures to ensure its national security.

Kondratyev also added that the task of Russia was a qualitative development of its Aerospace Forces so that the NATO would not increase its threat against Moscow and its allies.

On Tuesday, NATO unveiled its JAP strategy allowing the allied air forces to be more flexible to defend themselves against peer competitors and any contingencies with a focus on the growing role of cyber and space-based assets.

In the document, the alliance recognized strong dependencies between JAP and national space-based capabilities, as well as that space requirements and vulnerabilities, were important elements to be taken into account during the planning of NATO operations.