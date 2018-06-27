NATO's New Joint Air Power Strategy Threatens Moscow – Russian Lawmaker

"We understand this strategy as an instruction to form and deploy a military space component of NATO. Undoubtedly, this poses a threat [to Russia]," the lawmaker stated, adding that Moscow would take alliance’s decision into account when taking measures to ensure its national security.
Kondratyev also added that the task of Russia was a qualitative development of its Aerospace Forces so that the NATO would not increase its threat against Moscow and its allies.
READ MORE: Moscow Takes Measures to Ensure Security Amid NATO Drills in Baltics — OfficialJAP strategy allowing the allied air forces to be more flexible to defend themselves against peer competitors and any contingencies with a focus on the growing role of cyber and space-based assets.
In the document, the alliance recognized strong dependencies between JAP and national space-based capabilities, as well as that space requirements and vulnerabilities, were important elements to be taken into account during the planning of NATO operations.
