Register
20:22 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The seal of the US Department of State

    US Not Granting Waivers for Iran Sanctions - State Department Official

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    World
    Get short URL
    101

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not be granting waivers for sanctions Washington will re-impose against Iran on November 4, a senior State Department official said in a conference call on Tuesday.

    "The previous position was no, we’re not granting waivers," the State Department official told reporters.

    The State Department official said the United States has engaged the E-3 countries — the United Kingdom, France and Germany — on this issue and will continue to branch out to new partners in the coming weeks to brief them on the process of reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

    READ MORE: Iran Should Unite in Face of 'Serious Economic War' Waged by US — Official

    At the same time, before imposing the sanctions, the United States will ask China and India to cut off their imports of Iranian.

    "On China and India, yes certainly, their companies will be subject to the same sanctions that everybody else’s are," the State Department official said. "We will certainly be requesting that their oil imports go to zero."

    Moreover, the United States will ask allies throughout the Middle East to ensure global oil supplies as anti-Iranian sanctions take effect, the official explained.

    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran to Retain Daily Oil Exports at 2Mln Barrels Despite US Sanctions - Official
    In May, US President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the international nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    The agreement was signed in 2015 by Iran, the P5+1countries — comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — and the European Union.

    In addition, the US president decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the agreement in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. The unilateral move taken by the United States has been opposed by other signatories of the nuclear agreement.

    Related:

    Iran’s Zarif Vows Cooperation With US After Return to Nuclear Deal
    Why Iran's Cyber Capabilities Keep US Spies Up at Night
    US Sanctions Will Not Affect Oil Exports From Iran – Iranian Oil Minister
    Tags:
    oil imports, anti-Iranian sanctions, U.S. Department of State, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse