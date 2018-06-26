US Not Granting Waivers for Iran Sanctions - State Department Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not be granting waivers for sanctions Washington will re-impose against Iran on November 4, a senior State Department official said in a conference call on Tuesday.

"The previous position was no, we’re not granting waivers," the State Department official told reporters.

The State Department official said the United States has engaged the E-3 countries — the United Kingdom, France and Germany — on this issue and will continue to branch out to new partners in the coming weeks to brief them on the process of reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

At the same time, before imposing the sanctions, the United States will ask China and India to cut off their imports of Iranian.

"On China and India, yes certainly, their companies will be subject to the same sanctions that everybody else’s are," the State Department official said. "We will certainly be requesting that their oil imports go to zero."

Moreover, the United States will ask allies throughout the Middle East to ensure global oil supplies as anti-Iranian sanctions take effect, the official explained.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the international nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The agreement was signed in 2015 by Iran, the P5+1countries — comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — and the European Union.

In addition, the US president decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the agreement in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. The unilateral move taken by the United States has been opposed by other signatories of the nuclear agreement.