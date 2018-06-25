Abbas Ready to Meet Netanyahu in Moscow - Palestinian Ambassador

GAZA (Sputnik) – Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas would be ready to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, as both officials have been invited to attend the final game of the football World Cup, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Monday.

"Abbas is not against meeting Netanyahu in Moscow. He said so two years ago," the ambassador said.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub said that Abbas would accept the invitation to visit the match. At the same time, a source at Netanyahu’s office told Sputnik that Netanyahu could visit Moscow after receiving an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The invitation came from [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin]. This possibility is being weighed," the source said.

This would be Netanyahu's third visit to Moscow in 2018.

The World Cup final will be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.