25 June 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in Ankara

    Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election as Turkish President - Kremlin

    World
    0 13

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulation letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his re-election as the Turkish president, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

    "The Russian leader stressed that the voting results fully reflected the great political authority of Erdogan, broad support for his policy on pressing social and economic challenges facing Turkey and strengthening the country's foreign policy position," the press release read.

    The press service noted that Putin had reaffirmed Russia's readiness for substantive dialogue with Turkey.

    "The Russian president confirmed his readiness to continue substantive dialogue, close joint work on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, stressing that this undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Turkey and is in line with the tasks of ensuring peace, stability and security on the Eurasian continent," the press release read.

    A number of world leaders, including Venezuelan, Chinese, Pakistani, Iranian and of CIS Countries have also congratulated Erdogan on his re-election, with Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani expressing his hope that "in his new term of office, friendly relations between Iran and Turkey will further deepen."

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife Emine Erdogan (L) greet supporters during an antiterorrism rally in Istanbul on September 20, 2015
    HDP Member Suggests Erdogan's Election Victory May Trigger Political Crisis
    "On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, [Pakistani] President Mamnoon Hussain has extended heartfelt felicitations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on his victory in the elections held in Turkey on 24 June 2018. The President underscored that the large turn-out and the peaceful conduct of the parliamentary and presidential elections is a testimony to the strength and vibrancy of Turkey's democratic values and institutions," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Venezuelan leader wrote on his official Twitter account that his country was ready to "continue deepening the ties of solidarity and cooperation with Turkey," while Chinese Foreign Ministry speaker Geng Shuang pointed at Beijing'a willingness to develop "a strategic cooperation and partnership" with Ankara.

    READ MORE: PhD Explains What Powers Erdogan Will Gain if He Wins Election

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as Turkish president.

    "I will congratulate President Erdogan on his re-election as president. I will also congratulate Turkish people on high turnout in the elections," Stoltenberg told reporters.

    On Sunday, Turkey held snap presidential and parliamentary elections. According to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council, Erdogan won with 52.5 percent of the vote with 99.2 percent of ballots counted.

