Register
05:50 GMT +324 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh fighter

    US, EU Taxpayers Provided $80 Mln to Support Islamic Terrorism – Think Tank

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    221

    A report by the Middle East Forum (MEF) claims that one of the largest Islamic charities, indirectly financed by US and European taxpayers, is linked to terror groups around the world.

    Islamic Relief (IR), one of the world's largest Islamic charities, is entangled in terrorist connections, according to a report by the US think tank Middle East Forum (MEF) obtained by the Daily Caller.

    The report claims that IR both accepts and provides money to and from terrorist organizations.

    IR purportedly accepts donations from Charitable Society for Social Welfare, which was founded by Abdul Majeed Al-Zindani, whom MEF — a group that has tasked itself with seeking out examples of extreme Islamism in the west — claims is an Al-Qaeda terrorist and "Bin Laden loyalist."

    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Kent Wang / Russian embassy
    Russian Embassy in DC Slams US Demands to Release People Convicted of Terrorism
    The IR non-profit provides financing to Gaza's Hamas movement, considered by Israel to be a terrorist group and is also said to have close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood,

    US and EU taxpayers have provided enormous amounts of financing to IR over the years, according to the MEF report. In the last 10 years, says MEF, taxpayers from western countries have provided at least $80 million to Islamic Relief.

    "IRW [Islamic Relief West] claims to have been awarded US government grants […] by the US Department of Health and Human Services and USAID," the report reads.

    "In 2012, IR-Canada received 1.5 million Canadian dollars ($1.9 million) from the government. In 2017, a further 4.5 million Canadian dollars ($5.7 million) in grants to Islamic Relief were recorded on Canadian government websites."

    The list includes funds from sources within the United Kingdom, the United Nations, Spain and Sweden.

    "In total, from the available data, over the past ten years, we can find at least $80 million that the Islamic Relief franchise has received from Western governments, the European Union and the United Nations," the report claimed.

    Islamic Relief denies the allegations of support for terrorism, accusing MEF of "building conspiracies" off of individual one-time events.

    "Islamic Relief has operated as a top-rated humanitarian organization for 25 years working to deliver relief and development in a non-discriminatory, dignified manner to vulnerable individuals in over 40 countries around the world," asserted Sharif Aly, CEO of Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), in a statement to The Daily Caller.

    "IRUSA abides by strict standards of neutrality and impartiality in carrying out its overarching humanitarian mission," Aly noted.

    Metropolitan Police, UK
    CC BY 2.0 / Yukiko Matsuoka / London Metropolitan Police
    UK Police Say Release Previously Arrested Finnish Citizen Suspected of Terrorism
    The non-profit points out that it works only with legitimate, accredited charities and government agencies, including FEMA, USDA, the Red Cross and HIAS — a Jewish refugee resettlement charity — the newspaper says.

    "[IR] received over $700,000 of [US] taxpayers' money during the Obama administration," claims Sam Westrop, author of the MEF report. "And now, under the Trump administration, public officials continue to speak at its events and legitimize it as a charitable institution. But this institution's officials continue to promote some very uncharitable ideas: hatred of Jews, support for extremist ideologies, and praise for terror."

    According to MEF, Islamic Relief officials have "dined at the White House" and assumed positions as advisers within the US Department of State. However, government funding and support is not the only or the biggest source of its income. Corporate foundations and individual donors have provided the nonprofit with more than $4.3 million in roughly the last 17 years, MEF report says, with the largest single donation of $1.4 million coming from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

    Talking to the Daily Caller, Westrop noted that both UAE and Israel banned Islamic Relief, and EU launched several investigations into the accusations that the group promotes extremist imams who advocate violence and hate.

    "Now it's time for American politicians and law enforcement to look into those reasons, stop funding Islamic Relief's work, and start challenging the pernicious extremism spread by this international franchise and its Islamist operatives in the US," Westrop claimed.

    Related:

    Fight Against Terrorism Remains Priority for Cooperation Within SCO - Putin
    Family Terrorism on the Rise in Southeast Asia - Defense Officials
    UAE, Russia Call to Establish Broad Int'l Coalition to Fight Terrorism
    20 Km/h Max: Sweden Pioneers Geoblocking to Stop Vehicular Terrorism
    Pentagon Says Moscow 'Not Doing Enough' to Fight Terrorism Within Borders
    Tags:
    report, funding, terrorism, Islamic Relief, Middle East Forum (MEF), EU, United Nations, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse