Corbyn Warns of 'Many More' Refugees in Europe if Syrian War Persists

Speaking to reporters during his tour of Zaatari, the largest Syrian refugee camp in Jordan, Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn pledged that a Labour government would "work very, very hard to regenerate the peace process" in Syria.
Declining to elaborate, he singled out two parallel sets of talks that he said should "come together."
Corbyn also warned that if the Syrian crisis was not resolved, "the conflict will continue, more people will die in Syria and many more will go to refugee camps, either here in Jordan or come to Europe or elsewhere."
His remarks come as opinion polls reveal that his Labour Party and UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party are neck and neck ahead of the 2022 elections.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations, including Daesh* and al-Nusra Front*.
An overwhelming majority of Syrian refugees have managed to find shelter in neighboring host countries, including Jordan.
Hundreds of thousands more have arrived in EU countries, such as Germany.
* Daesh and al-Nusra Front – terrorist groups banned in Russia.
