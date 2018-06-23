Register
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, US October 29, 2016.

    Clinton Slams Putin as ‘Authoritarian White Supremacist’ During Dublin Speech

    Former Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin as a leader of a movement that seeks to break up the EU. The comment comes despite Moscow’s numerous statements that Russia wants to see the EU become a strong and independent partner.

    Clinton gave a speech at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, as she received a honorary degree from the institution Friday.

    Speaking to an audience of mostly Irish students, she slammed both US President Donald Trump and Putin.

    "Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of an authoritarian, white supremacist and xenophobic movement that wants to break up the EU, weaken America's traditional alliances and undermine democracy," Clinton said.

    "We can see this authoritarian movement rippling out from the Kremlin, reaching across Europe and beyond. It's emboldening right-wing nationalists, separatists, racists and even neo-Nazis. We are living through an era when fundamental rights, civic virtue, even facts and reason are under assault like never before," she continued.

    Wladimir Putin und Donald Trump bei ASEAN-Gipfel in Danang
    © AP Photo / Hau Dinh
    Trump Favors Improved US-Russia Ties But Says Moscow Wished Hillary Won
    Back in 2016, Vladimir Chizhov, a Russian envoy to the EU, said that Russia wants to see the EU stay intact and become strong and has no intention to weaken it.

    "We want to see the EU united, powerful, with a positive attitude towards our country and, which is important, more independent in making decisions," he said at the time. He reiterated this position almost word-for-word in March 2017.

    In February 2018, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's position toward the EU.

    "We want to see Europe powerful and stable. This is our biggest trade and economical partner, despite all the developments of the last three years we all know about. Europe remains our biggest partner — and investment partner, too," he told Euronews.

    As Clinton continued speaking, she once again said that fictional Russian meddling was the reason she lost the election. She said Moscow's interference in the 2016 US presidential election was "more than alarming" and threatened every democracy, according to a report by Irish news website RTE.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, left, during a joint press statement on the results of the meeting held as part of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University, Russky Island. September 6, 2017
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Putin: South Korea Becomes Russia's 2nd Important Trade Partner in Asia-Pacific
    Clinton also slammed Trump, saying the current administration is "set on waging war on the rule of law," "undermining truth and reason" and "perpetrating shameless corruption."

    She also delved into the ongoing controversy within the US regarding the children of illegal immigrants and whether government agencies should keep children of migrants at special centers while looking for a sponsor or next of kin, or put children in jail with their parent.

    "Immigrant families were ripped apart and immigrant children were treated cruelly as political pawns," Clinton said, arguing that it was public outcry that made the Trump administration "take a step to end family separation."

    Prior to giving the speech, Clinton met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss "gender equality issues," the Irish edition of the Independent reports. The Irish people voted in a May 26 referendum to strike a line banning abortion from the Irish constitution, Sputnik reported.

