16:46 GMT +321 June 2018
    Trudeau Faces Backlash for His $1.5Mln Trip to India

    The Canadian PM traveled to India in February 2018 to boost ties between the two countries, but according to the estimates of his opponents in parliament, relations between Delhi and Ottawa only worsened, largely due to Trudeau inviting a convicted criminal to a reception.

    Ottawa has released papers regarding spending during the PM's trip to India in February this year. According to them, Trudeau spent a little over $1.5 million on a trip, that according to conservatives in the national parliament, did nothing, except worsen bilateral ties, despite the PM's promise it would boost investments in the Canadian economy.

    Opinions of ordinary Canadian are divided over the information, with many of them pointing out that Trudeau actually spent less than his predecessor (Stephen Harper) did during his two trips to India in 2009 and 2012.

    Others harshly slammed the "outrageous" spending, specifically scolding the Canadian PM for paying $17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi.

    Justin Trudeau and his family visited India in February 2018 in a bid to boost bilateral ties and foreign investments to Canada. The visit was overshadowed by an unpleasant incident, when Canadian PM invited Jaspal Atwal, a man convicted of plotting an assassination of an Indian politician, to an official reception. Still, Trudeau claims the visit helped to secure $1 billion in bilateral deals between two countries' companies.

