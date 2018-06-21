Moscow Disagrees with US Claims of UNHRC's Hostility Toward Israel – Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow hopes that the US decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is not final, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

"We hope that this decision is not final, that the United States will nevertheless reaffirm its commitment to the United Nations, especially in such an important area as human rights. As you know, the United States considers itself to be champions in this area, and, if so, they should have arguments that allow them to work in the Human Rights Council, including with those members who promote initiatives or ideas that go against the US approach," Lavrov stated.

The minister told a press conference after talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Russia disagreed with the US claims of the UNHRC being biased against Israel.

READ MORE: US Can Only 'Gain Credibility by Leaving' UN OHCHR — Analysts

On Tuesday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced that the United States had decided to suspend its membership in the UNHRC. She also denounced the organization as hypocritical, saying that it was biased against Israel and protected countries that allegedly abused human rights, such as Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, China and Venezuela.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that the UN regrets the US decision to withdraw because of the important role the organization plays in protecting human rights around the world.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein has also reacted on the US decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council, saying that this news is "disappointing, if not really surprising."