Kremlin Unaware of Meeting Between Trump Team, 'Russian' Having Dirt on Clinton

"I cannot say anything, I am not aware of this… These nuances are completely unknown to us and we know nothing about the issue," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the publication.
On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Trump's election headquarters in 2016 denied Greenberg $2 million for the "dirt" on Clinton. The newspaper confirmed that Greenberg was an FBI informant until 2013, but found no evidence that he continued this activity after 2013.
Stone told the publication that another staffer, Michael Caputo, arranged for him to meet with a certain "Russian," who offered to pay him $2 million in exchange for compromising material on Clinton. His offer was rejected.
Special Counsel Mueller is investigating the alleged connections between Trump and Russia, which are denied both by the Kremlin and the White House. Trump has said in the past that his political enemies had been conducting an investigation against him during the presidential race together with intelligence officials. Trump has called the investigation a "witch hunt."
