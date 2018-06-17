Over 60% of Canadians Back Acceptance of Rohingya Refugees - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 60 percent of Canadians support the acceptance of the Rohingya refugees, the recent survey said.

Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have been fleeing their homes to avoid waves of violence following the government's deployment of police and military units in response to an August 25 attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine.

© Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan Satellite Photos Show Rohingya Villages Bulldozed in Myanmar – Rights Group

The Nanos Research survey conducted for CTV News said Saturday that 37 percent of respondents support and 25 percent "somewhat support" acceptance of refugees.

The poll added that 18 percent of Canadians oppose the initiative, while 14 percent more "somewhat oppose" it.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 adult Canadians on May 30-June 3 and has a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points.