Netanyahu Congratulates Putin on Russia Day, Official Event in Jerusalem

"Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated President Putin on the occasion of Russia Day and the decision to hold an official event at Sergei's Courtyard in Jerusalem, and also on the opening of the World Cup in Russia," the press service said on its Facebook account after phone talks between Putin and Netanyahu.
The two politicians also touched on bilateral issues and the settlement of the Syrian conflict.
Sergei's Courtyard is a house built in the 19th century to host Russian pilgrims visiting Jerusalem. Russia recently regained control over it and opened it in 2017 after it was renovated.
On Tuesday, Russians marked the anniversary of their country's declaration of state sovereignty. On Thursday, the staff of the Russian Embassy in Israel organized a reception dedicated to the holiday. The event was held in Jerusalem, breaking with the tradition of holding such an official event in one of the hotels in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu and his wife attended the ceremony.
