Breaking the Fast: Muslim World Celebrates the End of Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims worldwide rejoice as they celebrate one of the most important observances in Islam.

his Friday, millions of Muslims around the world observe Eid al-Fitr or Feast of Breaking the Fast, a religious holiday that marks the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

The celebration begins after a special prayer held in the morning, which precedes the breaking of the fast itself.

During the festival, the faithful are able to partake in their first daylight meal after a whole month of fasting which they usually share with their family and kin.

The most common greeting during the celebration is ‘Eid Mubarak’ (or ‘Blessed Eid’).

This is how people in Qatar observe this festival.

The faithful in Ethiopia also appear eager to offer their supplications to the divine as well.

#Ethiopians rendering supplications to Allah during 2018 #EidAlFitr.

We pray Allah accept your prayers and bless you in accordance.

We pray He continue to lift our nation up above our challenges! pic.twitter.com/Fc1ZxWiFr0 — This Is Ethiopia (@KnowEthiopia) 15 июня 2018 г.

​The sizeable Muslim population of India follows suit.

Публикация от INDIAPICTURES (@indiapictures) 15 Июн 2018 в 12:46 PDT

In the West Bank, thousands of Muslims flocked to the holy city of Jerusalem to celebrate this important holiday.

Eid al-Fitr is also celebrated on the other side of the Atlantic, in the United States.

And Birmingham witnessed reportedly the largest Eid al-Fitr gathering which attracted about 140,000 faithful.