Breaking the Fast: Muslim World Celebrates the End of Ramadan

his Friday, millions of Muslims around the world observe Eid al-Fitr or Feast of Breaking the Fast, a religious holiday that marks the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.
The celebration begins after a special prayer held in the morning, which precedes the breaking of the fast itself.
During the festival, the faithful are able to partake in their first daylight meal after a whole month of fasting which they usually share with their family and kin.
The most common greeting during the celebration is ‘Eid Mubarak’ (or ‘Blessed Eid’).
This is how people in Qatar observe this festival.
The faithful in Ethiopia also appear eager to offer their supplications to the divine as well.
#Ethiopians rendering supplications to Allah during 2018 #EidAlFitr.— This Is Ethiopia (@KnowEthiopia) 15 июня 2018 г.
We pray Allah accept your prayers and bless you in accordance.
We pray He continue to lift our nation up above our challenges! pic.twitter.com/Fc1ZxWiFr0
The sizeable Muslim population of India follows suit.
In the West Bank, thousands of Muslims flocked to the holy city of Jerusalem to celebrate this important holiday.
Eid al-Fitr is also celebrated on the other side of the Atlantic, in the United States.
Today I joined #eidalfitr prayers in Clifton, not only as NJ’s U.S. Senator, but also as a man of faith who deeply believes in the universal right to worship without fear. I'll always stand up to those who spout Islamaphobia – especially when it’s the President of the United States. #religiousfreedom #fightislamophobia #diversity #diversitymakesusstronger #cliftonnj #nomuslimban
And Birmingham witnessed reportedly the largest Eid al-Fitr gathering which attracted about 140,000 faithful.
All comments
Show new comments (0)