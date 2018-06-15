Register
18:54 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, his wife Hilda Patricia Marroquin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel Polanco attend the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Guatemala in Jerusalem, May 16, 2018

    Netanyahu Offered His Own Home in Jerusalem for Czech Embassy

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun/Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Czech President Milos Zeman has been supporting the idea of relocating his country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for "years," according to the official website of the Czech presidency.

    Czech President Milos Zeman stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had offered to give his own house in Jerusalem if the Czech Republic relocated its embassy there. 

    "That's not all, Bibi Netanyahu told me: ‘If you do [the same] I will give you my own house for your embassy,'" Zeman said, adding, "I strongly hope that the offer is still valid because it could greatly reduce the cost of this relocation," Zeman stated during a speech last week at a gala of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

    Earlier, Israel's Channel 10 reported that Israel had been urging the Czech Republic to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem following the recent relocation of the US Embassy. 

    Milos Zeman has constantly praised Donald Trump's move, adding that his country could possibly follow suit.

    READ MORE: Arab League Suspends Ties With Guatemala Over Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem

    Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Turkish Foreign Minister Calls Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem Provocation
    In May 2017, Guatemala's embassy was officially opened in Jerusalem after the relocation of its operations from Tel Aviv. A few days later, Paraguay held an opening ceremony for its embassy in Jerusalem, which was attended by the country's President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Donald Trump's move was met with widespread indignation throughout the Arab world, sparking unrest across the Middle East, with people taking to the streets to protest the move.

    Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, including the eastern districts of the city, which the Israelis seized from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem and claims that the status of the city should be determined according to an agreement with the Palestinians.

    Related:

    How US Embassy Transfer Risks Driving a Wedge Between Israel, Arab World
    Israeli Authorities Request Exemption from Regulations Holding Up Embassy Move
    Pressured by Israel, Czechs Consider Moving Embassy to Jerusalem - Reports
    Tags:
    embassy, Milos Zeman, Czech Republic, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse