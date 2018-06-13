Register
17:32 GMT +313 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, May 5, 2016 photo provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, the renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, right, leads a performance by the Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra from St. Petersburg, during the concert at the UNESCO world heritage site of Palmyra, the central city of Homs, Syria

    Russian Mariinsky Orchestra Led by Gergiev to Hold 1st Concert in Saudi Arabia

    © AP Photo / Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
    World
    Get short URL
    101

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and energy company Saudi Aramco have worked together to organize the first ever concert of Mariinsky Orchestra under the baton of world-famous conductor Valery Gergiev in Saudi Arabia, the RDIF said in a press release.

    "The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is collaborating with Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading energy company, to host the first ever Russian symphonic orchestra in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Mariinsky Orchestra, conducted by the world-renowned maestro, Valery Gergiev, will be performing in Dhahran on June 16 and 17, 2018," the press release read.

    The orchestra is set to perform works by Sergei Prokofiev, Edvard Grieg, Antonio Vivaldi, Gustav Mahler, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi.

    READ MORE: Russian Maestro Gergiev Urges World to Unite to Avoid Tragedies Like Palmyra

    "RDIF is proud that Saudi Arabia’s most modern theater will open with a performance by Russia’s oldest orchestra. This historic event marks the strong cultural dialogue between the Middle East and Russia. The fund sees Saudi Arabia as an important strategic partner and will continue to contribute to building cultural and investment bridges between our countries in the future," Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of RDIF, said.

    Artistic director of the Mariinsky Theatre, conductor, People's Artist Valery Gergiyev at the opening of the 3rd International Festival Faces of Modern Pianism on the stage of the Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St.Petersburg.
    © Sputnik / Vadim Zhernov
    'You Can’t Isolate Russian Culture': Famous Conductor Gergiev Ready to Perform in Kosovo
    Amin H. Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, said the Saudi company was "delighted to collaborate with RDIF in bringing the world-renowned Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra to the Kingdom for the first time."

    The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, where the orchestra will perform, was inaugurated in 2016. Its facilities include a library, theater, cinema and museum, among others.

    Related:

    Russian Maestro Gergiev Urges World to Unite to Avoid Tragedies Like Palmyra
    'You Can’t Isolate Russian Culture': Valery Gergiev Ready to Perform in Kosovo
    Gergiev Breaks Silence on Russia Gay Law Protests
    Gergiev Fetes 60th Birthday With Carnegie Concerts
    US National Youth Orchestra, Joshua Bell and Valery Gergiev Play Tchaikovsky in Moscow
    Tags:
    orchestra, concert, Mariinsky Theater, Valery Gergiev, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse