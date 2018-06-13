Russian Mariinsky Orchestra Led by Gergiev to Hold 1st Concert in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and energy company Saudi Aramco have worked together to organize the first ever concert of Mariinsky Orchestra under the baton of world-famous conductor Valery Gergiev in Saudi Arabia, the RDIF said in a press release.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is collaborating with Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading energy company, to host the first ever Russian symphonic orchestra in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Mariinsky Orchestra, conducted by the world-renowned maestro, Valery Gergiev, will be performing in Dhahran on June 16 and 17, 2018," the press release read.

The orchestra is set to perform works by Sergei Prokofiev, Edvard Grieg, Antonio Vivaldi, Gustav Mahler, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi.

"RDIF is proud that Saudi Arabia’s most modern theater will open with a performance by Russia’s oldest orchestra. This historic event marks the strong cultural dialogue between the Middle East and Russia. The fund sees Saudi Arabia as an important strategic partner and will continue to contribute to building cultural and investment bridges between our countries in the future," Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of RDIF, said.

Amin H. Nasser, the president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, said the Saudi company was "delighted to collaborate with RDIF in bringing the world-renowned Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra to the Kingdom for the first time."

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, where the orchestra will perform, was inaugurated in 2016. Its facilities include a library, theater, cinema and museum, among others.