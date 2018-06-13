Register
14:35 GMT +313 June 2018
    Su-24 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Khmeimim airbase in Syria.

    Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Russian Firm Supplying Fuel to Syria

    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    150

    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry fuel supplied to Syria by Sovfracht, which was hit by Washington's restrictive measures, was intended for Russia's aerospace forces in the country.

    "Washington once again demonstrated political recklessness by sanctioning employees of the Russian company Sovfracht for supplying aviation fuel to Syria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday.

    In addition, the ministry called the US sanctions "a new outrageous attempt to extend US national laws far beyond the borders of the United States," stressing that restrictive measures against Sovfracht are "support for terrorists," since they hit the legitimate Syrian authorities, which "carry the main burden of the struggle in the interests of security in the whole world."

    The statement noted that the aviation fuel delivered by Sovfracht was intended for the Russian aerospace forces that help fighting terrorist groups on Syria's soil.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Washington's "intrusive desire to harm Russia instead of uniting efforts in countering terrorism can be costly for the American people, who have suffered from this evil many times."

    The ministry's response comes after the US Justice Department indicted on federal charges at least five Russian nationals, employees of Sovfracht, and three Syrians alleging that they had sent jet fuel and money to Syria in violation of the US economic sanctions against Syria and Crimea.

    Over the past several years, the United States has introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities over their alleged support for the Syrian government, "interference" in Ukraine's affairs, "meddling" in Western elections and purported malicious cyber activity.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted all the accusations and taken retaliatory economic restrictions. On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on measures to counteract "unfriendly actions of the United States and other foreign countries." The law allows for the possibility of countermeasures against the United States and its allies, which have introduced anti-Russia sanctions. It also allows for a temporary or definitive end to the cooperation with the countries or entities that have engaged in unfriendly actions toward Russia.

