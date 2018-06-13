Meet the Winner of the Miss World Cup 2018 Contest (PHOTOS)

Over the weekend, Germany hosted a beauty pageant for women between 18 and 33 featuring representatives from the 32 participating countries of the World Cup 2018.

An 18-year-old Belgian, Zoé Brunet, won the title “Miss World Cup 2018” at the beauty contest in Germany’s Europa Park Rust a few days before the championship’s opening in Russia, receiving 3,500 euros ($4,112) for her victory.

“I’m proud of this title. I hope that the Belgian national team will do the same as I did, and win the title at the World Cup,” she told German media.

While knowledge of football appeared not to be required for participation in the competition, contenders presented themselves in jerseys of their countries’ national football teams, as well as in evening gowns and bikinis.

The current “Miss Germany,” 23-year-old Anahita Rehbein, secured the host country second place, while Amanda Petri, 21, from Denmark won third place.