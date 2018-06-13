Pyongyang's Commitment to Denuclearization Good But Should Be Verified - Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) - Pyongyang's stated commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is good news, but the implementation of the intention should be verified, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday.

"This is good news. But it has to be ensured that the principle of denuclearization, announced after this summit, is really irreversible and can be verified," Le Drian said.

The French foreign minister added that the agreement was a clear sign of progress, but noted that Pyongyang had expressed willingness to denuclearize in the past, but there were no results.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met US President Donald Trump. In the resulting agreement, North Korea confirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the peninsula, while the United States promised to provide security guarantees.